BTC Hits Target as Fed Uncertainty Looms

Bitcoin smashed through the $116,000 mark and closed above the daily TBO Cloud, confirming bullish momentum with OBV crossing its MA line. On the 4h chart, BTC has printed two TBO Breakouts, and a third could push things even further. Still, a repeat of the July 14th pullback is possible. With next week’s Fed interest rate decision approaching—and markets pricing in a 25bps cut—a brief pullback could emerge from uncertainty. A CME gap forming above Monday’s open would be ideal.

ETH Reverses Higher While Stablecoin Dominance Falls

Ethereum has finally broken above resistance and is now pushing higher, aligning with previous 4h TBO Close Short signals that anticipated a reversal. Meanwhile, combined stablecoin dominance is dropping further, signaling ongoing strength for altcoins. Despite a temporarily oversold daily RSI, macro indicators remain bearish for stables, supporting continued ALT momentum—unless BTC pulls back first.

Dominance Charts Rotate Toward Solana and ALTs

Bitcoin dominance remains below 58%, while ETH.D has reclaimed the Cloud. The standout is SOL.D, reflecting a clear shift in market leadership toward Solana. TOTALES.D is inching toward the top of the Cloud, and while TOTALE50.D and TOTALE100.D have both flashed TBT Bearish Divergence Clusters on the 4h, the broader outlook remains strong. TOTAL3ESBTC confirms ALTs outperforming BTC in the short term.

ALT Highlights and Technical Setups

DOGE is at the 0.618 Fib level after a strong rally, and HYPE continues its aggressive run—though RSI is nearing overbought territory. SHIB, PENGU, BONK, and SEI are all showing signs of bullish movement. SPX6900 tested resistance, and PUMP is clearly overbought with RSI near 90. HEX bounced 45% off daily TBO Support, while the broader market remains optimistic heading into the weekend.

Time to Secure Profits Before Volatility Returns

With BTC at a weekly high and the Fed decision days away, traders should be cautious. A surprise FUD event or profit-taking wave could spark a weekend correction. If BTC pulls back, ALTs will likely drop faster and harder. Traders must have clear exit targets and follow their plans without hesitation. This period offers enormous profit potential—but only for those who are prepared and disciplined.

