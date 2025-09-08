In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group provides a market update on gold, silver, platinum, and palladium while offering perspective from India, one of the world’s most important centers for precious metals demand.
He discusses gold’s move above $3,700 and silver’s strength around $41–$42. While short-term pullbacks to $3,400 gold or $40–$38 silver remain possible, the broader political and economic environment continues to support higher prices.
Jeff also looks at India’s growing role in fabrication demand for gold, silver, and platinum group metals, the latest U.S. inflation and interest rate data, and why fears of a collapsing U.S. dollar are misplaced. He also discusses silver bullion coins and inventories, explaining why most remain in coin form rather than being melted down.