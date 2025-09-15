In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group provides a market update and discusses the idea of whether you need to hold your precious metals in order to actually own it.

Jeff explains the different types of ownership, including physical in possession, allocated vs. unallocated storage, pooled vs accumulation accounts, and ETFs. He looks at when you can (and can’t) take delivery, and where the real risks lie.

Jeff also outlines the three major risks to precious metals holders, puts U.S. “confiscation” fears in historical context, and contrasts today’s economic incentives with the past.

The video concludes by once again discussing whether the world is “running out of silver.”