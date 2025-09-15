TBO Open Long Ignites Bullish Sentiment



Bitcoin confirmed a TBO Open Long on yesterday's daily candle, closing up 1.25%—a powerful sign of bullish momentum. The next resistance fan level sits at $117,429, and a flash pump to $120k could trigger a short squeeze before a sharp correction. Traders should protect leveraged positions with green stop losses and consider setting DCA orders at TBO Support for spot entries.

Cautious Optimism Around Fed Rate Cut

While many believe the expected rate cut is already priced in, a "sell the news" reaction tomorrow is possible. However, the broader trajectory remains intact—Bitcoin is still projected to push above $124k. Even if a pullback happens post-announcement, the larger trend remains bullish. ETH bounced off a TBO Springboard yesterday, but weak ETH/BTC and declining volume suggest caution.

Dominance Charts Reinforce BTC Leadership



Stablecoin dominance broke below the daily TBO Cloud, supporting bearish continuation. BTC dominance (BTC.D) is creeping back into the daily TBO Cloud, signaling potential bullish consolidation.

Historical comparisons to 2020 suggest BTC.D could rise toward 62% as Bitcoin heads to ATHs, with altcoins underperforming in the meantime. ETH.D and OTHERS.D are expected to decline, although not as steeply or for as long as in previous cycles.

Timing the Top: Altcoin Season Will Be Brief



The thesis remains: BTC tops mid-November, ALTs follow in mid-December, and the bear market resumes swiftly. OTHERS.D shows signs of nearing exhaustion, with two fresh TBT Bearish Divergences signaling more downside. Unlike 2021, the current market is more diluted with low-cap assets, reducing the potential for a prolonged Alt Season. Still, key moments like the first TBO Close Long on SOL.D could mark local tops.

TradFi Sentiment Supports Risk Assets



DXY dropped sharply, hinting the Fed may indeed cut rates. U.S. indices like the S&P, DJI, and NDX are climbing, while GME and TSLA show greed-driven patterns. Asian indices remain bullish, and Gold flirted with $3,700 again. Interestingly, BTC/Gold is forming a second TBT Bullish Divergence, suggesting BTC may soon outperform Gold as risk appetite grows.

Altcoins Flash Bullish but Fragile Setups



Several ALTs show promising structure: BNB hit new ATHs, SOL remains bullish, and HYPE targets its Fib extension. Others like SHIB and SUI struggle with volume and resistance. Low-cap coins such as TST are erupting, with TBT Bullish Divergences and unusual volume movements. These explosive moves hint that the bull market peak is nearing, as traders chase momentum before liquidity dries up. Spot strategies with DCA are safer here—leverage carries high risk.

Learn my strategies and the tools I use every day by visiting The Complete Cryptocurrency Investor by Mastering Assets.