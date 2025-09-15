Bitcoin Holding Strong as Bulls Regain Control

The Fed confirmed a 25 basis point rate cut, and while Bitcoin closed slightly red, bullish momentum remains intact. Volume exceeded its moving average and OBV is curling upward, both bullish signs. BTC wicked toward the $117,429 resistance fan level, which could be pierced by the weekend. With two more rate cuts likely in 2025, there's little standing in the way of BTC reaching $124k and possibly $150k by mid-November.

Ethereum and Stablecoin Dominance Signal More Alt Growth



ETH closed green, nearly 2%, and maintained strong bullish structure just beneath the daily TBO Cloud. Overhead resistance sits near $4,720. Meanwhile, stablecoin dominance confirmed strong bearish status by closing below the daily Cloud. A TBO Open Short is in progress, targeting 4.90% dominance — a level that typically coincides with major market tops.

Dominance Charts Point to Altseason Acceleration



Bitcoin Dominance fell over 1% and remains strongly bearish. When BTC.D and stablecoin dominance drop together, it’s historically a signal for altcoins to outperform. SOL.D is leading the pack, up over 2.5%, and Total market caps (TOTALES, TOTALE50, TOTALE100) continue their breakouts. TOTALE50 shows a textbook "bump and run" setup, while TOTALE100 sits at historical TBO Resistance, poised to break out with more upside for low-cap alts.

TradFi Reactions Mixed, but Risk-On Narrative Prevails

The DXY closed higher—unexpected after a rate cut—while the S&P slightly dipped before the announcement. However, futures are up, suggesting a bullish open ahead. Asian indices are pumping, reinforcing risk-on sentiment. The VIX may soon retest support near 13.35, and if it falls, this could mark a shift back toward risk assets like crypto.

Gold Retreats as Bitcoin Regains Strength



Gold dropped 1.66% and silver shed over 3% following the rate cut, hinting at a shift away from safe-haven assets. RSI on Gold is still elevated, but losing steam. BTC/Gold ratio charts suggest Bitcoin will outperform again over the next two months, repeating the risk-on pivot seen earlier this year.

Phase 4 of Altseason Has Officially Begun



Altcoins are beginning to explode in line with historical altseason patterns. From XRP’s modest +1.5% to SPX6900’s +11% close, and KMNO's 40% rally, the money is clearly flowing into smaller caps. This is classic Phase 4 in the “Path to Altseason” progression—where low- and micro-cap coins pump rapidly. This is when many traders feel invincible, but the smartest move is to stick to a trading plan, take partial profits, and avoid chasing pumps with leverage.

