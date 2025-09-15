In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group looks at the Fed’s 25 bps rate cut and what it actually means for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium prices.
Jeff explains why rate moves don’t operate in a vacuum, and how investor anxiety, macro risks, and the reasons rates are changing matter more than the headline cut itself. He discusses CPM Group’s near-term market views, and why, despite that risk of a short pullback, the medium-term remains supportive of higher prices by the end of the year.