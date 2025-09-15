Time Stamp

Prices as of 11:17 a.m. EDT 22 September 2025 $3,760.20(Basis the December 2025 Comex contract).

Recommendation: Buy

Initial Target Price / Range: $3,795

Initial Timeframe: 22 September 2025 to 3 October 2025

Stop Loss: $3,740

Gold prices set a record $3,763.10 today, topping last Thursday’s record prices of $3,744. Gold prices are in an uptrend, technically and supported by all of the concerns that have been discussed in CPM reports. These range from issues related to the economy, financial markets, the political landscape, and more. Market participants appear not to want to be short on weekends and now it appears that there are an increasing number of longs initiated at the start of the week.

Prices could continue to rise heading into early October. At some point there will be profit-taking, but given all of what is happening in the world, it is increasingly difficult to project when that might be. Market participants should be ready to go short in case prices do firmly break support levels, but in the meantime the direction for gold is higher.

CPM has one-month, three-month ranges and eight-quarter quarterly price projections with greater discussion of the factors behind CPM’s analyses provided in CPM’s monthly subscription service, the Precious Metals Advisory.

While short-term trade recommendations provide high risk – high reward opportunities for investors, it is difficult to capture the complex web of factors affecting precious metals prices and the nuanced CPM analyses of these factors that goes into our firm’s price projections. In addition to these short-term outlooks, CPM Group provides clients enhanced trade recommendations that include one and three month price projections, as part of our Retail Investor Program. Contact CPM at info@cpmgroup.com for details.

Notes:

Initial Target Prices and Timeframes are just that: Initial. If CPM does not issue a new Recommendation during or after that time it indicates that CPM maintains the posture in the most recent Trade Recommendation. Position may be closed out once target price is reached, within the noted discretion or until CPM provides new trade recommendation. CPM may have reported to have closed out of prior trade recommendation at its discretion before publicly publishing new trade recommendation due to processing time.

Discretion should be allowed at +/- 0.20% of the price at the time each TR is issued from the target.

CPM’s preferred investment strategies use physical, futures, forwards, and options.