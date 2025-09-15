In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group provides a market update on gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, then addresses a key long-term question: why would gold and silver prices ever fall given the intractable problems facing humankind?
He outlines the current drivers pushing prices to record levels, including national and international political tensions, economic uncertainty, social dysfunction, and investor demand. Jeff also explains CPM Group’s long-term projections, which anticipate prices remaining high into 2026 and 2027, followed by potential declines, not necessarily due to improving conditions, but rather due to a normalization of investor expectations in a difficult environment.