Previously, I showed how the silver chart has formed two remarkable, similar patterns over a period of 125 years. Here is an updated version of the chart (only closing values):

The first is a 49-year pattern from 1919 to 1968, whereas the second is a pattern that started circa 1980 and is shaping up to be very similar to the first pattern, especially in terms of timing (note that there may be rounding differences due to the yearly closing balances).

The first cup started at the 1919 peak, and it took about 13 years to get to the bottom (1932), whereas it took about 21 years to get to the secondary bottom in 1940. In a similar manner, the second cup started at the 1980 peak, and it also took about 13 years to get to the 1992 bottom and about 21 years to get to the secondary bottom in 2000.

It took about 24 years from the secondary bottom in 1940 to the break out of the cup in 1963. Last year was about 24 years since the secondary bottom in 2000, and there was a breakout as expected.

If the current pattern stays true to the original one, silver could make a possible top around 2028/9, which is about 49 years (Jubilee) after the start of the pattern. The similarity that I have pointed out here is mainly seen from a time point of view. It is expected from a price perspective that the current pattern will likely differ in some ways, and this I will deal with in my premium blogs.

Jubilee, as it relates to this period, is synonymous with sovereign debt defaults, war, and monetary reset. There will be a new monetary system after this, and there will be winners and losers just like after the Second World War.

The West as a block, with the US as leaders, was definitely among the winners. It will most likely not be the case this time. Silver and gold are even more important if you find yourself somewhere within the West.

For more of this kind of analysis, I have a Premium Service as well as a Silver Fractal Analysis Report that provides more insight regarding the gold and silver markets.

And that, knowing the time, that now it is high time to awake out of sleep: for now is our salvation nearer than when we believed.