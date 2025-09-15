Bitcoin Technical Outlook

Bitcoin has formed lower local lows and is currently struggling to reclaim the daily TBO Fast line at $114,000. Yesterday’s volume failed to exceed the moving average, and the daily RSI declined without breaching 25, avoiding an oversold reset. On the four-hour chart, a hidden bullish divergence between price (lower highs and lows) and RSI (higher lows) suggests an imminent bounce that could retest the daily TBO Fast line in the coming sessions.

Ethereum and RSI Reset Dynamics

Ethereum’s performance remains weaker relative to Bitcoin, but its daily RSI dipped below 25, closing at 24.09. In a bull market context, when the daily or weekly RSI falls below 25 and subsequently crosses back above it, this “RSI Reset” typically serves as a reliable buy signal. Should ETH close the day in positive territory, traders may view it as an attractive entry after oversold conditions.

Stablecoins and Market Dominance Metrics

Combined stablecoin dominance broke above the daily TBO Cloud yesterday, marking a shift to strong bullish mode and printing a higher local high at 6.54%. The daily RSI settled at 76.51, below its August peak of 80.03, averting a negative divergence. A positive close in Bitcoin aiming for its daily TBO Fast line should prompt a retracement in stablecoin dominance. The four-hour chart further confirms respect of TBO resistance at 6.52%, underscoring short-term bullish pressure.

Bitcoin Dominance vs. Altcoin Sentiment

Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) is consolidating within the daily TBO Cloud, indicating limited upside for altcoins. A potential move toward the weekly TBO Fast line at 60.51% may close long positions from July and August, after which BTC.D could decline toward 40% by the end of the bear market. Ethereum dominance (ETH.D) and Solana dominance (SOL.D) both exhibit bearish consolidation and near-oversold RSI levels, reflecting a notable shift away from these sectors.

Altcoin Highlights: Leaders and Laggards

Within the top-tier altcoins, XRP is triggering a TBO Open Short, signaling bearish bias. BNB registered a new all-time high above $1,000 but shows early signs of weakening volume and RSI, despite closing above the 1.272 Fibonacci extension at $992.63. SOL’s decline led to a TBO Close Long on the daily chart, with RSI nearing oversold. ADA holds key support from the September trough but faces diminishing volume and potential OBV weakness. Conversely, mid-caps such as LINK, AVAX, and IMX display stronger rebounds, confirmed by Fibonacci support tests, healthy volume, and nascent RSI resets. Tokens like HYPE and SUI remain at risk until volume and price action stabilize.

Market Outlook and Next Steps

The critical factor for a broad market recovery is a green daily close for Bitcoin. A stable BTC price should catalyze altcoin recoveries and validate RSI reset entry signals across multiple assets. Traders should watch daily and weekly closes relative to TBO lines and RSI thresholds. A confirmed pivot in Bitcoin and Ethereum could signal the end of the current pullback and the onset of the next bullish phase.

