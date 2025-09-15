The precious metals sector continues its extraordinary bull run, with both gold and silver posting another week of substantial gains. Since launching this unprecedented rally on Monday, August 18, 2025, both metals have achieved six consecutive weeks of advances—but it's silver that has truly captured market attention with its spectacular outperformance.

Gold Delivers Consistent Strength

December gold futures have maintained impressive momentum throughout this sustained advance. Starting with a measured 1.05% gain ($35.50) on August 18, gold reached $3,417.20 per troy ounce before accelerating sharply the following week with a robust 2.89% surge ($98.90) to $3,516.10 by August 29.

The rally's peak weekly performance occurred during September 2, when gold posted its strongest gain of 3.52% ($123.70), pushing prices to $3,639.80 per ounce. Since then, gold has maintained steady upward momentum with consecutive weekly advances of 1.12% ($40.90) to $3,680.70, 1.05% to $3,719.40, and this week's solid 1.89% climb to $3,789.80 per ounce.

This six-week surge has delivered a cumulative 11.52% gain for gold, one of the most sustained rallies in modern precious metals history.

Silver's Explosive Performance

While gold's gains have been impressive, silver futures have absolutely dominated the precious metals narrative. The white metal began its ascent on August 18 with a powerful 2.23% jump ($0.86) to $39.385 per troy ounce, immediately signaling stronger momentum than its golden counterpart.

Silver built on this foundation with a commanding 3.47% surge ($1.37) to $40.75 by August 29, then maintained its upward trajectory with a 1.87% gain ($0.76) to $41.51 during the September 2 week. The metal continued its steady climb with a 2.82% increase to $42.68, followed by a 1.60% gain to $43.36.

This week, silver delivered its most explosive performance yet—a stunning 6.92% eruption ($3.00) that catapulted prices to $46.37 per ounce, marking the rally's most dramatic single-week move.

The Numbers Tell the Story

Silver's six-week winning streak has generated an extraordinary 18.91% cumulative gain, representing one of the most remarkable sustained advances in the white metal's modern trading history and dramatically outpacing gold's already impressive returns.

Gold-Silver Ratio Signals Shifting Dynamics

This performance divergence reflects a fundamental shift that precious metals analysts have long anticipated. Silver has finally begun closing the valuation gap with gold, as evidenced by a significant 4.58% weekly decline in the gold-silver ratio to 81.608—its lowest level since October 2024.

The ratio, which measures how many ounces of silver are needed to purchase one ounce of gold, serves as a key indicator of relative value between the two metals. Notably, this ratio reached historic lows in 2011 during silver's last major breakout above $40, suggesting the current rally may be following a similar pattern of silver's explosive catch-up performance.

Wishing you as always good trading,