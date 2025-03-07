In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group explains what metals leasing actually is and how gold and silver lease rates are determined. He explains how there is no single “silver lease rate” or “gold lease rate.”
Jeff also gives a market update with gold pushing toward $3,900 and silver over $47. With political and economic risks domestically and abroad, CPM Group expects still higher prices in the near future, however there are some short term risks after rapid gains that investors need to watch.
The video concludes with a discussion of how bullion banks are earning near-record profits due to the high metal prices, which is prema facie evidence that banks have no financial incentive to “ suppress metal prices,”