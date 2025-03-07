(Kitco Commentary) - Gold futures extended their remarkable rally on Tuesday, establishing yet another all-time high as concerns over a potential U.S. government shutdown intensified investor appetite for safe-haven assets.

The yellow metal climbed to within striking distance of $3,900 per ounce during intraday trading on the Comex exchange before settling at $3,887.20, representing a gain of $24.70, or 0.64%, for the session.

This latest milestone marks the seventh record high achieved this month alone, following gold's initial breakthrough into unprecedented territory on September 2nd. The trajectory since that pivotal session has been characterized by an absence of meaningful corrections, instead alternating between periods of parabolic appreciation and brief consolidation phases. The statistical profile of this advance is striking. Gold has posted gains in 20 of the past 28 trading sessions, accumulating an impressive $528.60 increase—a 15.74% advance over that span.

The prospect of a federal government shutdown has emerged as a key catalyst drawing additional capital into precious metals markets that have already exhibited euphoric sentiment throughout 2025. Market participants are pricing in a significant probability of such a disruption, given the current administration's notably sanguine posture toward budgetary impasses. This political uncertainty has exerted downward pressure on the U.S. dollar, which declined 0.15% on Tuesday to reach 97.79 on the dollar index, marking its third consecutive session of losses.

The potential ramifications of a government shutdown extend beyond immediate market volatility. A prolonged closure could delay the release of critical employment data, effectively leaving the Federal Reserve without key economic indicators ahead of its October Federal Open Market Committee meeting. Paradoxically, traders have interpreted this development as favorable for monetary easing prospects. The CME FedWatch tool has registered a dramatic shift in rate expectations over the past 24 hours, with the implied probability of an October rate cut surging from 89.8% to 96.7%.

This confluence of political uncertainty, dollar weakness, and dovish monetary policy expectations continues to provide fundamental support for gold's historic ascent, suggesting the precious metal's rally may have further room to run as these dynamics evolve.

For those that would like more information about our services, click here

Wishing you as always good trading,

