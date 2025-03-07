Bitcoin Surges Through Bull Flag Resistance

Bitcoin has decisively broken above the overhead resistance of its current bull flag pattern, marking a significant bullish milestone. The next major hurdle is the $117,900 level, established on September 18th. Should Bitcoin respect this price-based resistance, we anticipate a minor pullback to the recently breached zone, setting up a classic "bump and run" formation.

Conversely, a clean break through these three sequential resistance levels would likely trigger a short-squeeze rally to the upside. In either scenario, the technical structure supports further gains for BTC in the near term.

Stablecoin Dominance Reflects Bullish Momentum

Combined stablecoin dominance is currently trading within the daily TBO Cloud in bearish consolidation mode. This configuration indicates that market participants are actively deploying stablecoins into crypto assets, underlining strong buying interest amid today’s rally.

The key short-term support level to monitor is 6.18%. A drop toward this zone would signal a deeper consolidation, but remaining above it confirms sustained bullish pressure from stablecoin inflows.

Dominance Metrics: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana

Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) has underperformed relative to expectations, suggesting a more balanced market share distribution. Ethereum dominance (ETH.D) is up 1.38% on the day but remains in bearish consolidation within the daily TBO Cloud, indicating limited breakout potential until it clears this zone.

Solana dominance (SOL.D) appears poised to tag its daily TBO Fast line imminently, which would close previous TBO Close Long signals. Traders should watch for a reaction at this level to gauge the next directional phase for SOL.

Altcoin Performance Under Bitcoin’s Reign

Although altcoins have shown relative strength during Bitcoin’s advance, TOTAL3ESBTC data reveals only marginal outperformance versus BTC. Similarly, OTHERS/BTC metrics confirm that Bitcoin remains the primary driver of market activity.

In practice, altcoins are following Bitcoin’s lead: they rally on BTC strength, retrace during any BTC pullback back to resistance levels, and then bounce higher as Bitcoin resumes its uptrend. Positioning accordingly will be crucial for altcoin traders.

Seasonal Outlook: October’s Historical Bullishness

Seasonality remains a powerful force in cryptocurrency markets, and October has historically delivered the most bullish performance for Bitcoin. Given the current technical setup and historical trends, market participants may anticipate further upside as the month progresses.

