Bitcoin Price Action and Technical Setup

Bitcoin closed up nearly 4% yesterday, piercing three resistance fan lines within 12 hours and establishing a firm foothold above prior supply zones. Two scenarios now dominate: a pullback to retest the recently broken trendline—initiating a “bump and run” toward $124,000—or an uninterrupted advance to the same target. Key daily metrics show RSI perched above 70 (overbought), On-Balance Volume (OBV) back above its moving average, and trading volume exceeding its yellow moving average for a third consecutive day. Given the extension from the daily TBO Fast line and historical resistance near $120,000, a brief consolidation or minor retracement remains plausible before resuming higher.

Ethereum and Market Structure

Ethereum remains in bearish consolidation within the daily TBO Cloud, though it printed a TBO Open Long signal and outperformed Bitcoin by closing approximately 1% stronger. Despite this, ETH’s RSI, OBV, and volume profiles lag those of BTC, suggesting limited upside until broader market momentum shifts. Traders should watch for a decisive breakout above the TBO Cloud to mark a transition into bullish territory.

Stablecoin and Bitcoin Dominance Dynamics

Combined stablecoin dominance fell 3.54%, closing below the daily TBO Cloud and breaching a short-term resistance line—an encouraging sign for crypto risk assets. A rebound off current support would likely correspond with a BTC pullback and downstream weakness in altcoins, whereas a continued decline in stablecoin share would signal sustained inflows into BTC and alts. Bitcoin dominance itself remains in bullish consolidation inside its daily TBO Cloud, poised to challenge the 61% level. On the weekly chart, the TBO Fast line at 60.35% represents the next hurdle for dominance gains.

Altcoin Performance and Sector Rotation

Solana dominance surged 2.31% and is on the cusp of exiting the daily TBO Cloud, a shift that would confirm strong bullish mode. The broader alts index (TOTAL.D) printed a TBO Close Short and retreated into the cloud, while TOTALES tested overhead resistance at 3.77 T; a rejection here could trigger a short-term market pullback. Leading altcoins show mixed setups: XRP is challenging its first resistance fan; BNB holds above the 1.272 Fibonacci extension; DOGE reclaimed the daily TBO Cloud and targets its 0.618 retracement. Traders should monitor TOTAL3ESBTC and OTHERS/BTC, both still in bearish consolidation, for clues on altcoin relative strength versus BTC.

Traditional Markets and Gold

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has declined for five consecutive days, supporting equity markets as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq Composite all set new highs. After-hours strength in major tech names like Tesla and Nvidia hints at a bullish open. In contrast, gold continues its ascent—often a harbinger of risk-off sentiment—reflecting underlying political or financial uncertainties despite its price rally.

Emerging Narratives in 'OG' Utility Coins

Several legacy utility tokens are experiencing notable rebounds: ZEC is up over 100% in two days, XMR has climbed nearly 14%, DASH is up 50%, and ZEN has gained 60% over four days. This collective surge may signal the emergence of a new narrative rally centered on “OG” coins. Traders should watch for follow-through volume and potential extensions into other historically significant tokens.

Learn my strategies and the tools I use every day by visiting The Complete Cryptocurrency Investor by Mastering Assets.