Bitcoin Technical Outlook

Bitcoin attempted a recovery but was unable to close above the historical TBO resistance at $124,000. Despite a lower-high on daily RSI below 70, bullish strength persists: price remains above the daily TBO Cloud, on‐balance volume (OBV) is trending higher with its moving average rising, and daily volume recently exceeded its yellow MA line. These factors support a potential advance toward $130,000 by month-end. On the 4-hour chart, the late-week TBO breakout cluster remains intact, and only a 4-hour TBO Close Long print would invalidate the structure established since the prior breakout.

Ethereum Performance

Ethereum sits above its daily TBO Cloud but exhibits weaker RSI, OBV and volume compared to Bitcoin. The 4-hour chart shows a third TBO Close Long in formation, which typically signals a lack of upward momentum. Absent a significant volume surge, ETH may retrace toward $4,000. The ETH/BTC pair also remains trapped in bearish consolidation within its daily TBO Cloud, with no reversal signals evident. Meanwhile, combined stablecoin dominance printed its second 4-hour TBO Close Short, a pattern that historically precedes a rise in dominance and a market-wide pullback.

Market Dominance Metrics

Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) continues in bullish consolidation inside its daily TBO Cloud, targeting a move toward 61%. Solana dominance (SOL.D) recovered but remains below short-term resistance; a breakout would likely bolster altcoin performance, particularly within the SOL ecosystem. The OTHERS.D index remains below support, suggesting broader altcap weakness. Total crypto market dominance (TOTALES) registered a 4-hour TBO Close Long that closed at the Fast line, but similar signals in the past have been followed by pullbacks.

Traditional Finance and Macro Indicators

The US Dollar Index (DXY) printed a TBO Open Long above its 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, implying further dollar strength and pressure on EUR/USD and USD/JPY. Despite dollar gains, US equities (S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq) continue higher. Asian benchmarks show mixed signals: the Nikkei is advancing, Shanghai is struggling on declining volume and OBV, and the Hang Seng is rising but facing a weekly bearish divergence cluster. Precious metals are at extremes—Gold set a new all-time high above $4,000 with daily RSI near 93, while Silver approaches its record. The disconnect between bullish TradFi and muted crypto inflows warrants attention.

Altcoin Market Highlights

XRP failed to breach its resistance fan and lacks volume support. BNB’s daily RSI confronts overhead resistance at 86.7, and Tuesday’s volume spike may mark near-term exhaustion. SOL produced a bearish engulfing candle after an unsuccessful attempt to close above its daily TBO Cloud. SUI’s bump-and-run setup is undermined by weak volume and momentum. Manta Network (MNT) remains a standout with strong volume and overbought conditions on multiple timeframes. Aptos (APT) shows four recent 4-hour bearish divergences and a closed TBO Close Long before today’s pullback, suggesting profit-taking. ImmutableX (IP) is forming a third 4-hour TBO Close Long amid falling volume. Filecoin (FIL) printed a third daily TBO Close Short, a bullish reversal signal within a broader bearish trend.

Seasonal Outlook and Trading Strategy

October is historically Bitcoin’s strongest month, and current indicators support a $130,000 close. Seasonal patterns point to a November peak for BTC, December altseason, followed by a protracted bear market. Traders should adopt a buy-the-dip approach, focusing on daily TBO support levels for high-conviction altcoins such as BNB and MNT. Remaining patient and aligning positions with proven setups will be critical as macro and seasonal factors play out.

