In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group discusses the recent record highs in gold and silver. He explains the reasons behind the rally across the precious metals markets, and what investment demand, political anxiety, and an excess of cash in financial markets means for prices moving forward.

Jeff looks at why investment demand remains the dominant force in today’s markets, with fears over political instability, financial fragility, and global risk driving continued buying. He discusses whether prices have peaked, and what it would take for them to peak.

The presentation also looks at platinum and palladium’s sharp gains, the flow of silver between London and COMEX inventories, and the amount of private money in cash and treasuries.