Following an incredible run in the Gold market, where it has gained over 51% year to date, Silver's impressive 73% run-up is now capturing headlines, approaching $50/oz for the first time since 1980 and 2011. While reaching $50/oz is a milestone in itself, the case for $100/oz is possible with the right conditions.

Daily Silver Chart

Ideally, reaching triple-digit Silver prices would require a "perfect storm" of industrial and investor demand, coupled with the right economic conditions. There are five key factors contributing to this scenario. First, the growing industrial demand is significant, as over 50% of silver demand comes from industrial applications. Silver plays a critical role in green energy technologies such as solar panels and electric vehicles, as well as in electronics and 5G technology. The global push for electrification and renewables is expected to drive up demand further. Moreover, persistent supply deficits have plagued the silver market for five consecutive years, where demand has consistently outstripped mine production. Since Silver is primarily a byproduct of mining other metals like copper and zinc, higher prices do not lead to an immediate increase in silver supply.

Monthly Silver Chart

In addition to industrial demand and supply issues, safe-haven demand can further influence Silver's price. Like Gold, Silver is viewed as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty. During times of geopolitical instability, currency devaluation, or stock market volatility, investor demand tends to rise.

When looking at the Gold/Silver ratio (currently 84:1), we believe that Silver is currently undervalued when compared to Gold, indicating that a return to the historical average of 60:1 in the Gold/Silver ratio could lead to significantly higher Silver prices. Additionally, a weakening U.S. Dollar makes Silver more affordable for foreign buyers, which can increase demand. Furthermore, we are in the early stages of the Fed rate cutting cycle, where low interest rates diminish the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like Silver, making it a more appealing investment during uncertain economic conditions.

Example Silver Options Strategy

We firmly believe that a "Commodities Supercycle" is currently underway and Silver is now facing its fifth consecutive year of deficit and a squeeze could be underway. To prepare we are constructing long-dated call spreads in the Silver market for our clients. For example purposes, one could purchase the July 2026 Silver futures $80.00 call option while selling a July 2026 Silver futures $100.00 call against it. The plan will create a calculated risk Bull Call spread and costs $2,000 plus any commissions and fees, while your maximum gain would be $100,000, less your initial cost, if silver futures close above $100.00/oz at expiration on June 25, 2026. We believe this strategy achieves a low-risk high reward profile.