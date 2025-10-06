Bitcoin Technical Analysis

Bitcoin (BTC) remains largely range-bound following last Sunday’s recovery bounce, supporting the thesis that a retest of the daily TBO Fast line is imminent after Friday’s TBO Close Long signal. Volume has marginally exceeded its 50-day moving average, while OBV has reclaimed its white MA line and the daily RSI has nearly returned to neutral at 43. The critical zones to monitor are the prior pivot high between $117,000–$118,000 and resistance above $122,000, coinciding with a newly formed fair-value gap at $121,500. These factors underpin expectations for BTC to establish fresh all-time highs by month-end.

Ethereum and ETH/BTC Dynamics

Ethereum (ETH) has demonstrated a modest recovery but remains technically more bearish than Bitcoin. Key positives include the reclamation of long-term support, a smaller RSI reset, and renewed volume strength exceeding its yellow MA. ETH has also tagged its daily TBO Fast line. However, bullish confirmation requires a decisive break above short-term overhead resistance near $4,500. The ETH/BTC pair continues consolidating, with the decisive bullish trigger being a push above 0.038, aligned with the top of the daily TBO Cloud.

Dominance Metrics and Market Structure

Combined stablecoin dominance is projected to decline toward 5.10%–5.70%, marking a market top phase. A temporary rebound toward 7% is possible, but the prevailing trend supports a drop to 5.10% by mid-December, coinciding with Bitcoin’s advance to $150,000 around November 16. Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D) has already surpassed 63%, and further gains are expected alongside a new BTC all-time high. Ethereum Dominance (ETH.D) closed above short-term resistance, with a three-day hold likely to confirm a bullish flip and pave the way for ETH to challenge $5,000. Solana Dominance (SOL.D) is on the cusp of a breakout from its bull flag, while OTHERS.D and TOTALE100.D signal potential topping patterns into mid-December.

Traditional Finance and Precious Metals

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is mirroring weekly reversal patterns seen in late 2020, suggesting the potential for a parabolic rally toward 123, a scenario that could exert pressure on equities and crypto. The Euro has already printed a weekly TBT bearish divergence, and the Yen continues to weaken. Major US indices (S&P 500, DJI, NDX) have registered weekly bearish divergences, while the VIX retreated on bullish equity closes. Internationally, the Nikkei and Shanghai Composite have rebounded, but the Hang Seng remains under pressure after a second weekly bearish divergence. Gold is advancing amid renewed tariff concerns, and Silver is testing new highs.

Altcoin Highlights

Most altcoins remain below pre-dump levels despite the recent bounce. BNB outperformed with a 15% recovery and a new all-time high, whereas XRP stalled at historical TBO resistance. Solana awaits a breakout above daily overhead levels for confirmation of renewed bullish momentum. UNI printed a TBT bullish divergence cluster with an RSI higher low, and TAO rebounded sharply to TBO resistance before facing rejection. Tokens such as PENGU and BONK need to reclaim previous support to resume bullish trends. High-momentum moves were seen in IP and MORPHO (+50–60%), though both are yet to test their daily TBO Fast lines. ZORA, ZEN, and ZEC displayed recovery rallies but face waning volume and RSI exhaustion.

Market Outlook and Strategy

The path to a new Bitcoin all-time high is charted through the $117,000 pivot high and the $121,500 fair-value gap, with dominance metrics serving as key confirmation. The roadmap anticipates BTC reaching $127,000–$130,000 by month-end, advancing to $150,000 by mid-November, coinciding with stablecoin dominance bottoming at 5.10%. Market conditions will peak by December 19, defining the bull market’s zenith. Traders should manage risk by scaling out on rallies and recognizing that no outcome is guaranteed.

