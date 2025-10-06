CPM Gold Trade Recommendation

Time Stamp

Prices as of 9:43 a.m. EDT 14 October 2025 $4,127.40 (Basis the December 2025 Comex contract).



Recommendation: Sell



Initial Target Price / Range: $4,000



Initial Timeframe: 14 October 2025 to 27 October 2025



Stop Loss: $4,175



CPM issued a gold Buy recommendation on 8 October when gold was at $4,076.60, with a target of $4,150. That target was breeched 13 and 14 October. CPM expects the volatility in prices to continue but sees greater likelihood of a spike lower in the next two weeks.



CPM still expects higher gold and silver prices over the next three to six months. Prices have risen so sharply in recent weeks to the point where significant ultra short-term downside exists in all four metals.



Investors, primarily in futures and forwards as opposed to derivatives, have stopped paying much attention to market conditions and are acting on momentum and sentiment. Dealers report investor selling in gold and silver and sharply reduced interest in buying at these levels.

Because of the recent strong upward momentum, the price volatility of the past few weeks, and the highly unsettled political and economic environment, we have set a relatively close stop loss at $4,175, below today’s high.



CPM has one-month, three-month ranges and eight-quarter quarterly price projections with greater discussion of the factors behind CPM’s analyses provided in CPM’s monthly subscription service, the Precious Metals Advisory.

While short-term trade recommendations provide high risk – high reward opportunities for investors, it is difficult to capture the complex web of factors affecting precious metals prices and the nuanced CPM analyses of these factors that goes into our firm’s price projections. In addition to these short-term outlooks, CPM Group provides clients enhanced trade recommendations that include one and three month price projections, as part of our Retail Investor Program. Contact CPM at info@cpmgroup.com for details.



Notes:



Initial Target Prices and Timeframes are just that: Initial. If CPM does not issue a new Recommendation during or after that time it indicates that CPM maintains the posture in the most recent Trade Recommendation. Position may be closed out once target price is reached, within the noted discretion or until CPM provides new trade recommendation. CPM may have reported to have closed out of prior trade recommendation at its discretion before publicly publishing new trade recommendation due to processing time.



Discretion should be allowed at +/- 0.20% of the price at the time each TR is issued from the target.



CPM’s preferred investment strategies use physical, futures, forwards, and options.