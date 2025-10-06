In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group provides an update on gold, silver, and platinum group metals markets following a week of record price action and a sharp Friday pullback. He explains why the recent declines appear to be a short-term correction while the long-term trend still seems to be towards higher prices.
Jeff discusses how macroeconomic and political risks continue to drive investment demand for gold and silver. He looks at the London–New York arbitrage, recent backwardation headlines, and the flow of silver between markets, explaining why a short-term shortage in London or Mumbai does not represent a global shortage of the precious metal.