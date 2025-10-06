Strengths
- Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Pax Gold, rising 5.45%.
- Kraken has acquired a U.S.-licensed futures exchange from IG Group as the crypto heavyweight looks to expand the range of products it can offer directly to American customers. Kraken purchased IG-owned Small Exchange in a deal valued at $100 million, consisting of $32.5 million in cash and $67.5 million in Payward stock, according to Bloomberg.
- Ripple has announced its $1 billion acquisition of GTreasury. The deal gives Ripple access to the corporate treasury market and opens the door to many of the world’s largest and most successful corporate clients, Bloomberg reports.
Weaknesses
- Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the worst performer for the week was Artificial Superintelligence, down 42.84%.
Cryptocurrencies continued to decline following a historic wave of liquidations that triggered a sharp weekend selloff, as trade tensions weighed on risk assets. Bitcoin fell as much as 5% to just below $110,000 on Tuesday, while Ethereum dropped 9.3% to below $3,900. The total market value of all cryptocurrencies fell by more than $150 billion within a 24-hour period, according to Bloomberg.
- Bitcoin has failed to live up to its reputation as a safe-haven asset this week, falling as much as 4% to $103,550 — its lowest level since June. The total value of the crypto market has contracted by over $600 billion since last Friday, with Ether dropping below $3,700 and retreating roughly 25% from its August peak, according to Bloomberg.
Opportunities
- Cantor Fitzgerald LP is under pressure as it pitches Tether Holdings to investors at a potential valuation of $500 billion. The investment bank’s stake in Tether could be worth $25 billion if the company achieves its goals and raises approximately $15 billion, according to Bloomberg.
- Ripple Labs Inc. is leading an effort to raise at least $1 billion to accumulate XRP, the digital token associated with the company, through a special purpose acquisition company. The funds will be housed in a new digital asset treasury, according to Bloomberg.
- The family office of Arthur Hayes is seeking at least $250 million for its debut private equity fund targeting mid-sized crypto firms. The fund plans to invest $40 million to $75 million per deal to acquire up to six companies focused on services such as trading infrastructure and analytics platforms, Bloomberg reports.
Threats
- Hyperliquid, a decentralized exchange, has attracted major investors and billions in trading volume in just two years, with monthly industry volumes exceeding $6 trillion. Hyperliquid’s model—which includes an automated trading pool and token buybacks—has raised concerns among some crypto experts, who warn of potential conflicts of interest and the concentration of power among its validators, Bloomberg reports.
- France is expanding its anti-money laundering checks on crypto exchanges to determine which entities will be granted European Union-wide licenses. The inspections assess the implementation of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing controls. Failure to address findings from the ACPR could lead to sanctions or jeopardize a company’s ability to receive approval under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework, according to Bloomberg.
- Paxos mistakenly minted $300 trillion worth of PayPal Holdings Inc.’s PYUSD stablecoin during an internal transfer. Paxos immediately identified the error and burned the excess PYUSD. The company stated there was no security breach and that customer funds remain safe. The erroneous transaction was visible on Etherscan and was quietly reversed within minutes, Bloomberg reports.