Bitcoin Price Action and Technical Signals

Bitcoin briefly pierced short-term overhead resistance on the 4-hour chart, trading above $111,000, but the daily timeframe showed only a test of that barrier. The discrepancy appears to stem from chart rendering differences on TradingView. Despite a green close, volume failed to clear the $2.3 billion moving average on the daily chart.

On the 4-hour chart, a TBO Close Short signal emerged—historic for signaling a bullish reversal. Key considerations are signal location relative to the TBO Support line and waiting for a retracement to the TBO Fast line before entry. The new daily candle is already retracing, setting up a potential entry ahead of a decisive breakout above resistance.

Ethereum and Major Altcoin Dominance

Ethereum printed a TBO Close Short on the daily Sunday and retraced to its TBO Fast line, though the signal sits over 6% above TBO Support—higher than ideal. Ethereum dominance (ETH.D) has held above short-term resistance for three days, suggesting further upside that should correspond with ETH price strength.

Solana dominance (SOL.D) tested overhead resistance and remains in a valid bull-flag structure, with a clear breakout likely to coincide with a SOL price rally. Top 10 dominance issued a TBO Close Short on Sunday, but at a high above support. OTHERS.D clings to historical TBO Support at 6.91% with RSI above resistance, though it may struggle to rise alongside Bitcoin. The TOTALES.D 4-hour chart shows two TBT bullish divergences and a closed TBO Close Short, outlining a bump-and-run setup. TOTALE50.D lags, while TOTALE100.D appears primed for a faster recovery due to low-cap coins’ independent behavior.

Bitcoin Dominance and Stablecoin Supply Trends

Combined stablecoin dominance printed a TBO Close Long on the 4-hour and closed on the current candle. On the daily chart, stablecoin share has fallen for three consecutive days but remains in a strong bullish phase above the TBO Cloud—an environment typically unfavorable for altcoins. The break of a super-steep support line over the weekend is encouraging for alt season prospects.

Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) rose slightly yesterday. A sustained move above resistance could drive BTC.D toward 61%, after which market leadership may shift back toward altcoins.

Traditional Market Indicators

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) pierced a long-term support line on Friday but held that level; the daily TBO Cloud compression signals potential for an explosive move akin to a Bollinger Bands squeeze. Equity indices rebounded swiftly from the October 10 pullback, with the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq Composite targeting fresh highs. The FANG index climbed 1.81% on Monday, though RSI prints lower highs—an early sign of waning momentum.

Volatility remains subdued: the VIX rejected its volatility zone and fell 12% to 18.24. In Asia, the Nikkei surged 3.68% toward a 50,000 record, while the Shanghai Composite stalled below 4,000 amid bearish divergence clusters. The Hang Seng closed its recent TBO Close Long but retains weekly bearish divergence setups.

Commodities Overview

WTI crude oil tested TBO Support at $57.26; following daily breakdown signals, a short-term spike is more likely than further declines. Gold posted a new high at $4,381 on the back of a recovery bounce from October 17’s sell-off, while silver’s rebound remains modest in comparison.

Altcoin Signals and Meme-Driven Moves

Numerous altcoins printed TBO Close Short signals within the last 24 hours. Noteworthy setups include XRP (Close Short, intact uptrend), LINK (Close Short, 9% gain), HYPE (two Close Shorts), MNT (resistance breakout, Close Short), CRO and ETC (double Close Shorts each), RENDER (two Close Shorts), FTN (two at support), and 2Z (two 4-hour TBT bullish divergences). FLOKI surged 29% after an Elon Musk meme video naming it the new “CEO of X.” While history shows such social-media-driven pumps can succeed, narratives rarely repeat precisely in crypto.

Ultimately, Bitcoin remains the market’s bellwether. A clean break and hold above resistance would signal a bullish continuation for the broader crypto ecosystem.

