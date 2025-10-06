(Kitco Commentary) - The precious metals market experienced a dramatic downturn as gold plummeted $235, representing a 5.39% decline—the steepest single-day drop for the front-month contract since June 2013, according to FactSet data. Silver mirrored this bearish sentiment with its own substantial retreat, falling $3.72 (7.2%) to close at $48.66 in spot markets, marking its largest net decline since September 2011.

For seasoned traders, gold's correction comes as no surprise. The market had been overdue for a significant pullback, and experienced market participants understood that when the reversal materialized, it would be both swift and severe. The extended rally without meaningful retracement created conditions ripe for a sharp decline, validating concerns that had been building among technical analysts.

What stands out in this downturn is silver's comparative performance against gold. Historically, silver's percentage losses during sharp declines typically double those of gold, reflecting its higher volatility profile. However, this pattern failed to materialize in the recent sell-off. Silver's 7.2% decline, while substantial, was proportionally modest compared to gold's 5.39% drop, suggesting underlying strength in the white metal's market structure.

This divergence becomes particularly meaningful when examined within the context of each metal's recent trajectory. Gold has been on a historic rally unprecedented in nearly five decades, characterized by parabolic price action that inevitably invites correction. Silver's advance, by contrast, has been measured and methodical—a gradual appreciation that suggests sustainability rather than speculative excess.

The Valuation Gap

The disparity in valuation between gold and silver presents a compelling case for further silver appreciation. At its recent peak, silver traded less than 10% above its 2011 record high. Gold, meanwhile, surged more than 128% beyond its 2011 benchmark at yesterday's apex. This stark contrast suggests silver remains substantially undervalued relative to its sister metal.

As market participants reassess fair value following gold's correction, attention may shift toward silver's more attractive risk-reward profile. The revaluation process could prove significant, particularly given the fundamental supply constraints facing the silver market.

Silver's supply situation has grown increasingly precarious, with mine production unable to satisfy surging demand. This structural deficit has manifested most visibly in physical premiums across global markets.

London has experienced a liquidity crunch as suppliers struggle to meet voracious demand for the white metal, with traders paying approximately $1.35 premiums over North American prices.

India's appetite for silver has intensified even more dramatically, creating what can only be described as a supply famine. Sellers in the Indian market have commanded premiums ranging from 10% to 25% above global spot prices—an extraordinary markup that underscores the severity of physical shortage and the intensity of demand.

Gold's recent correction must be viewed through the lens of its exceptional run. The yellow metal has not experienced a true correction—defined as a 10% or greater decline—since October 2023, when all-time highs hovered around $2,500. From that reference point, gold rallied approximately $2,000 without experiencing a double-digit percentage retracement. Such an extended advance without meaningful consolidation virtually guaranteed an eventual sharp reversal.

The current market dynamic suggests a potential rebalancing between gold and silver valuations. While gold's correction addresses overextended technical conditions, silver's gradual appreciation pattern and compelling supply-demand fundamentals position it favorably for continued gains. As investors digest gold's dramatic retreat and reassess precious metals allocations, silver's relative undervaluation and physical market tightness may attract increasing attention from both industrial users and investment capital seeking value in the precious metals complex.

