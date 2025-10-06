Bitcoin Breakout and Technical Outlook

Bitcoin’s recent push reached a daily wick high of $114,000 on Binance’s BTC/USDT chart, marking a predictive wick that suggests a revisit to this level within the next 24–48 hours. Despite a red close, volume exceeded the daily average, indicating sustained buying pressure. On the 4-hour chart, the “bump” phase of a bump-and-run setup has completed, with the upcoming “run” expected to propel Bitcoin toward $130,000 by month-end. A move of this magnitude represents roughly a 20% advance from current levels, but historical single-day moves of 5% reinforce the potential for rapid upside.

Ethereum Performance and Stablecoin Dominance

Ethereum printed a second TBO Close Short during its recent intraday pump, subsequently relinquishing gains and breaching short-term support. This weakness has pushed the ETH/BTC ratio lower, and a rebound is required to maintain the bullish thesis. Meanwhile, combined stablecoin dominance on the 4-hour chart produced its second TBO Close Long—a pattern that has preceded bearish reversals three times since August. Given these recurring setups, we anticipate a decline in stablecoin dominance, which historically coincides with renewed appetite for risk assets.

Market Dominance Metrics

Bitcoin dominance remains below the 60% threshold but is likely to climb if Bitcoin extends its rally toward $130,000. Ethereum dominance sits above resistance but has not yet translated into a sustained ETH/USD advance. Solana dominance is testing overhead resistance within a bull-flag formation. On the aggregate front, total crypto market dominance (TOTALES.D) printed a bullish reversal with TBT divergences and TBO Close Shorts on the 4-hour chart, which was followed by a second TBO Close Short on both Total50 and Total100 indices. These signals suggest a broader market reversal to the upside, pending Bitcoin’s lead.

Traditional Finance: Gold and Silver Dynamics

Gold experienced a wick-to-wick pullback of 6.74%, with intraday lows down to $4,004—an overall decline exceeding 8%. Daily RSI has fallen below 70 after a 31-day streak, and volume has surged, yet the weekly and daily trends remain bullish. This correction appears healthy rather than terminal. Silver similarly ended a 27-day RSI run below 70 and declined over 9% yesterday. It is printing a weekly TBT Bearish Divergence, with RSI at 95.26 last week. While these moves serve as warning shots, both metals remain positioned for potential recovery rather than a definitive top.

Altcoin Market Highlights

BNB registered a second TBO Close Long on the daily chart, with daily RSI cooling since October 8, OBV slipping below its moving average, and declining volume—signals of diminishing conviction. Bitcoin Cash outperformed with an 11% gain alongside Bitcoin’s 5% move, underscoring its tendency to exaggerate BTC momentum. EthereumPoW (ETHMNT) printed its third TBO Close Long on the daily timeframe, a concerning indicator for bulls. PUMP (formerly BORG) is nearing a critical support level with a second TBO Close Long also recorded. These divergent signals across major altcoins reinforce that Bitcoin’s performance will dictate the next leg higher for the broader market.

