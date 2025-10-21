Bitcoin Price Action and Volume

Bitcoin has yet to clear its immediate overhead resistance but traded with elevated volume relative to its moving average, signaling sustained market interest. Volume outperforming the yellow MA line suggests readiness for renewed momentum; conversely, subdued volume would indicate waning participation. The current roadmap anticipates a successful breakout and a rally toward $114,000, consistent with earlier predictive wicks.

Ethereum Price Dynamics

Ethereum closed below short-term support and now resides in a bearish consolidation phase marked by choppy, lower-low price action. A bullish turn requires reclaiming and holding above $3,900. Should Bitcoin execute its breakout, Ethereum will likely follow; however, the ETH/BTC pair exhibits no signs of turning bullish and will remain under pressure if BTC accelerates higher.

Market Dominance Signals

Stablecoin dominance on the four-hour chart has already produced bearish reversal patterns—tradable bearish top (TBT) divergences and TBO close-long signals—that preceded previous crypto rallies. On the daily timeframe, RSI lost its uptrend and printed a lower high, confirming diminishing strength. Bitcoin dominance briefly surpassed 60% and is forecast to approach 61% before rolling over. Early reversal cues also appear in TotalCryptoCap (TOTALES.D) and SOL.D, while OTHERS.D remains weak pending a Bitcoin breakout to lift broader market sentiment.

Traditional Market Indicators

In traditional markets, WTI crude oil retraced to four-hour TBO support near $57.26, setting the stage for a potential short-squeeze rather than further decline. Gold continues to trade below its daily TBO fast line despite maintaining bullish structures on both daily and weekly timeframes, raising questions of a pause or blow-off top. Silver has yet to rebound after OBV crossed below its moving average on a red close, though both metals retain the potential for renewed upside momentum.

Altcoin Highlights

Altcoin charts present mixed setups. BNB retains an open TBO close-long on the daily but shows exhausted RSI, OBV, and volume readings. HYPE may see a short-term bounce, supported by an open TBO close-long on OBVMNT, while TAO appears poised for a TBO springboard bounce. ZEC printed a bearish divergence cluster, warning of reversal risk, and PUMP stands at critical support. Meanwhile, 2Z and 0G retraced to four-hour TBO supports, offering potential long entries. ATH’s volume decline belies a daily RSI setup for a breakout toward 0.05. ZORA’s four-hour oscillations provide tactical trading opportunities, and VSN and ZEN are working on potential bullish divergences and springboard setups.

Market Forecasts and Macro Outlook

Bitcoin is targeting $130,000 by month-end and $150,000 by mid-November, which will likely drive BTC dominance higher as altcoins lag. Ethereum is expected to underperform, shifting strength to BTC.D and contracting OTHERS.D until broader market recovery unfolds. Close attention to these price targets and dominance metrics will be essential as the macro and crypto market cycles progress.

