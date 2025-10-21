(Kitco Commentary) - The gold market is displaying early indications of recovery after experiencing its most severe single-day correction in over eighteen years. Both spot gold and December Comex futures formed doji candlestick patterns on their daily charts Wednesday, suggesting a possible inflection point following this week's dramatic price action.

The recent volatility began Monday when spot gold reached an unprecedented high of $4,381 per ounce, while December Comex futures peaked at $4,398. However, the euphoria proved short-lived. By Tuesday, both markets had plunged more than $230 ($235 in futures contracts), marking the steepest one-day decline since 2013. Despite the severity of this correction, the pullback appears technically sound given gold's remarkable 57% year-to-date appreciation.

This represented the first substantial retracement since gold initiated its ascent from approximately $3,358 just two months prior. The subsequent formation of a doji candle on Wednesday suggests the underlying bullish momentum remains intact. Technical analysts classify Wednesday's pattern as a long-legged doji, characterized by an exceptionally elongated lower wick approximately five times the length of its body. This extended lower shadow indicates strong buying interest at lower price levels, with traders aggressively entering and re-entering positions, ultimately pushing gold to close $95 above its intraday low.

While any doji formation can signal consolidation or a directional pivot—and the candle's color bears little significance—current market action increasingly points toward the latter interpretation.

As of this writing, gold futures have advanced $26.60, or 0.65%, to trade at $4,132. Today's positive price action reinforces the hypothesis that a pivot is materializing and that gold's record-breaking trajectory may resume.

The formation of today's green candle also extends a notable pattern: gold has consistently avoided consecutive down days throughout its recent rally, instead establishing a base after each pullback before advancing to new highs—a pattern that appears to be repeating itself presently.



Looking ahead, the primary economic catalyst with potential to materially impact gold prices is Friday's Consumer Price Index report, which has been postponed due to the ongoing government shutdown. Market consensus anticipates annual inflation for last month at 3.1%, a figure already reflected in current pricing. Should the data reveal substantially higher inflation than expected, it could materially alter market expectations regarding the timing and magnitude of future Federal Reserve rate cuts—a factor that has been among the most significant drivers of gold's impressive rally this year.



