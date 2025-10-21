In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group provides an update on the volatile precious metals markets following the release of the U.S. Consumer Price Index for September. With gold trading near $4,134 and silver around $47.91, he discusses gold and silver's price swings and some of the indicators that could determine the next move for the metals.
Jeff explains the role of inflation data, political developments, and technical market dynamics are contributing to the current market conditions. He also highlights the difference between drivers of platinum and palladium versus investment-driven metals like gold and silver.