Strengths
- Among the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the top performer for the week was Virtuals Protocol, rising 19.60%.
- Shares of CleanSpark surged up to 13% after the Bitcoin miner announced its expansion into data center infrastructure and the hiring of Jeffrey Thomas. Thomas joined CleanSpark as senior vice president of AI data centers and will lead efforts to develop and operate AI and high-performance computing data centers, according to Bloomberg.
- Japan’s financial regulator is considering allowing commercial banks to invest in cryptocurrencies, provided they have proper risk management frameworks in place. The regulator is also exploring the option for banking groups to apply for licenses to operate crypto exchanges, Bloomberg reports.
Weaknesses
- Among the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the worst performer for the week was Plasma, down 10.0%.
- The crypto market is in limbo following a nearly $20 billion selloff, marking the largest single-day wipeout in the industry’s history. A market-cap weighted index tracking the 50 smallest tokens now trades below the 2022 FTX-era lows, indicating that speculative capital is retreating from the crypto frontier, according to Bloomberg.
- The market for digital items in Counter-Strike fell 25% overnight following an update by Valve Corp. The update changed the exchange rates between different item categories, causing prices to drop and wiping out approximately $1.75 billion in value, according to Bloomberg.
Opportunities
- A company called Evernorth is set to go public through a blank-check firm that will hold the cryptocurrency XRP, tied to the Ripple payment network. The deal is expected to raise over $1 billion in proceeds, with SBI Holdings Inc. contributing $200 million and Ripple Labs making an undisclosed investment, according to Bloomberg.
- BitMine Immersion Technologies, an Ethereum-focused digital asset treasury company led by Fundstrat’s Thomas Lee, extended its ether buying streak by purchasing over 200,000 tokens—approximately $800 million—through last week. After the latest purchase, the company held $13.4 billion in combined crypto equity and cash assets as of Sunday evening, Bloomberg reports.
- Argentines like Ruben Lopez are turning to cryptocurrencies to protect their savings as President Milei tightens currency controls ahead of the midterm elections. A new strategy uses stablecoins to leverage Argentina’s official exchange rate and earn quick profits of up to 4% per transaction, according to Bloomberg.
Threats
- Chen Zhi, chairman of Cambodian conglomerate Prince Group, was charged with running a “sprawling cyber fraud empire” that led to the seizure of Bitcoin worth about $15 billion. Chen’s operation allegedly used forced labor in Cambodia to emotionally manipulate thousands of victims in the U.S. and worldwide, inflating their accounts before draining them in a scheme known as “pig butchering,” according to Bloomberg.
- Crypto firm Xeltox Enterprises received Canada’s largest-ever penalty from the country’s anti–money laundering agency for allegedly violating rules on suspicious transactions. Xeltox, which operates under the name Cryptomus, was fined C$177 million by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, Bloomberg reports.
- Man Group and LGT Capital Partners have yet to see strong investor interest in crypto hedge fund strategies due to inefficiencies and operational risks. Roger Hilty stated that the return of capital is more important than the return on capital, according to Bloomberg.