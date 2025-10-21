In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group discusses the recent volatility across the precious metals markets, particularly gold’s sharp retreat from nearly $4,400 to just above $3,900. He explains the role of momentum traders who entered the market aggressively as buyers in October and have since begun unwinding positions, creating the sharp short-term pull back in the markets.
Jeff looks at these price movements in the broader context of ongoing political and economic uncertainty; including the continued U.S. government shutdown, expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts, and shifting investor sentiment. He also discusses similar volatility in silver, platinum, and palladium, noting how speculative and technical factors have overshadowed fundamentals.