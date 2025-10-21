Bitcoin Price Reaction and Fed Policy

After Fed Chair Powell confirmed a 25 bps rate cut and announced a shift to quantitative easing beginning December 1, Bitcoin declined by 2%, erasing recent gains. The pullback breached short-term support and left BTC trading below $111,000. Regaining strength hinges on a decisive move and hold above this level, while geopolitical developments—such as the Trump-Xi meeting—pose potential catalysts for a reversal.

Technical Indicators and Fibonacci Levels

On-chain and chart analysis highlight a textbook bearish divergence on the TBT indicator, with the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement around $116,000 serving as a critical resistance barrier. The recent pullback successfully filled the CME futures gap, but failure to reclaim $111,000 raises the prospect of a second bearish divergence on the monthly chart. A sustained break below $106,000 would jeopardize the mid-November target of $150,000.

Dominance Metrics and Altcoin Signals

Combined stablecoin dominance printed a bullish divergence on the 4-hour TBT chart, triggering a minor rebound. However, without new highs, a retracement toward 6% is expected over the coming weeks. Concurrently, SOL.D and OTHERS.D have produced daily TBT bullish divergences, and the OTHERS/BTC pair is setting up a second divergence, indicating growing accumulation in small-cap altcoins.

Traditional Markets and Precious Metals

In traditional markets, the DXY index edged higher on Fed commentary, S&P 500 futures briefly dipped then recovered toward 7,000, and the VIX ticked up with intra-day volatility. Gold tested its daily TBO Fast line but closed within a bearish TBO Cloud, while silver closed green and is challenging the upper band of its daily TBO Cloud, underscoring divergent precious metals dynamics.

Altcoins to Watch

SOL, buoyed by ETF confirmation, continues to hold above its 0.618 Fibonacci level, with resistance near $215. HYPE demonstrates solid price-volume support, ASTER appears ripe for a corrective bounce, COAI offers significant intra-day swing potential, and AERO could rally toward $1.50 upon clearing current overhead resistance.

