Bitcoin Technical Overview

Bitcoin slipped deeper yesterday but held its short-term support, rebounding off the level near $108,000. Overhead resistance has been redrawn to Monday’s local high at $114,670. Given the current momentum, a 6% rally today appears unlikely, making a red close for October probable.

Should BTC close the monthly candle in red, it will trigger a second TBT Bearish Divergence on the monthly chart. Historically, five of the last six monthly TBT Bearish Divergences marked cycle tops or significant pullbacks. With fewer than 18 hours remaining in this month’s candle, traders await the close before adjusting positions.

Ethereum Performance and Altcoin Trends

Ethereum found support at the daily TBO level and is attempting a modest rebound, though it has lost significant momentum since early this week. The ETH/BTC pair exhibited a brief breach of overhead resistance but has since retraced, mirroring broader market weakness.

Stablecoin dominance pierced daily TBO resistance on Wednesday, following a TBT Bullish Divergence that correctly anticipated the market pullback. While no 4-hour bearish signals have emerged yet, a TBO close long or a 4-hour TBT Bearish Divergence will be critical signs of stability heading into November.

Market Dominance Metrics Analysis

Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D) touched the weekly TBO Fast line this week for the first time, suggesting potential for a pullback in BTC.D over the coming weeks, despite a possible rise toward 61%. It remains early to confirm a downtrend in dominance.

The “Others” dominance index (OTHERS.D) retraced sharply yesterday but correlates with the late-June TBT Bullish Divergence pattern—a minor rally followed once support held. Total crypto market capitalization (TOTALES) and its 50- and 100-day indices are all holding daily TBO support levels, indicating defensive strength despite broad losses.

Traditional Finance Impact: DXY and Equities

The US Dollar Index (DXY) remains well above the daily TBO Cloud, signaling a strong bullish trend. Although the slow line has yet to curl upward, continued USD strength may pressure foreign currencies, equities, and cryptocurrencies. Euro weakness underscores this dynamic.

S&P futures exhibited volatility tied to the US-China trade meeting, but have since stabilized. Earnings season added headwinds, notably Tesla’s 4.6% decline and its third TBT Bearish Divergence cluster on the daily chart. The VIX remained muted, while the Nikkei rallied and the Shanghai Composite fell.

Gold and Silver Response to Trade Uncertainty

Gold spiked back to the daily TBO Fast line amid trade-meeting uncertainty, as anticipated. Silver also rallied above its daily TBO Cloud, demonstrating renewed safe-haven demand. Metals traders will watch US-China developments closely for further direction.

Key Altcoin Highlights

BNB printed its third TBO Close Long during the pullback, likely to resolve soon but remains a bearish signal. SOL sits on the verge of critical support; a close below current levels could target $173. HYPE’s two 4-hour TBO Close Longs warn of potential reversals, while ZEC shows strength—daily RSI closing above 77 may fuel further gains, supported by bullish TBO, volume, and OBV.

PENGU’s 4-hour TBO Breakdown Cluster and COAI’s 30% drop post-breakdown signal downside risk. QNT is forming a 4-hour TBO Close Short at support. Notably, assets like TRUMP, AERO, DASH, HNT, and ZEN are exhibiting resilience or springboard bounce setups despite market pressure. With October’s red close poised to confirm a second monthly TBT Bearish Divergence, the bull market’s end appears near—traders should consider exiting while still in profit.

