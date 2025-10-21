In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group discusses the current consolidation in gold, silver, platinum, and palladium prices following weeks of major volatility. He outlines how gold remains around $4,000 and silver near $49, as investors wait to see whether prices will break higher or lower as continued political and economic uncertainty continue
Jeff also explains the significance of the Federal Reserve’s latest announcement, and its decision to end its balance sheet reduction program. While most headlines focused on the 25-basis-point rate cut, the Fed’s decision to halt its balance sheet reduction program may be the more significant development. This shift signals growing concern about economic weakness, tight money markets, and the Fed’s need to prepare for a potential downturn.