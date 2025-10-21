The talk of the town in the metals complex has been focused on gold. But, I think silver has yet to see its final parabolic move.

For those that have read me in the past, in mid-July, I wrote an article entitled “Silver On The Verge Of A Parabolic Move.” And, I started that article saying that “[s]ilver will likely see a parabolic move over the coming year that will rival the 2010-2011 spike.”

When I began preparing our members at Elliottwavetrader for this rally in April of 2025, silver was around 29. (In truth, I got our members into silver during its final spike down to 12 in 2020). And, when I wrote my last silver public article, silver was at 38. Since that time, silver has reached a high of 53, at which time, I also warned our members that we should see another correction which would take silver back down to at least the 45 region before the parabolic, and likely final, rally in this metals bull cycle.

You can see my silver chart here that I continually update for our members:

As you can see, our analysis is primarily based upon Elliot Wave analysis, which postulates that the market is fractal in nature, which means the market is variably self-similar at all degrees of trend. Moreover, Elliott outlined that trending moves take shape as 5-wave structures. And, even within the 5-wave structures, waves 1, 3 and 5 break down into 5-wave structures themselves. This is what we mean when we say that the market is variably self-similar at all degrees of trend. And, in the chart above, you can see how we rallied into our target for wave (3) within silver’s expected 5-wave move.

Since that time, the silver market has now come down to our support/target box, as outlined for wave (4).

While I think this correction can still take a bit more time, as long as silver holds the 41 region (37 in SLV), I am expecting a final parabolic move in the coming months which should take SLV to at least the 62 region. However, based upon the 2010-2011 fractal, SLV doubled from the low of its 4th wave, and its 5th wave also equaled the size of its 3rd wave. Based upon the same parameters, SLV can reach as high as the 75-80 region in the coming months.

So, in summary, as long as the 41 region holds as support in silver (37 in SLV), I am expecting a final parabolic move to at least the 62 region. But, if we follow the path of the 2010-2011 market, then we can extend as high as the 75-80 region. And, this should likely complete the multi-year bull market in the metals complex which, for the most part, began at the end of 2015, and kick off a multi-year bear market.

Which of the targets will be seen will be based upon how silver develops its final 5 waves for its 5th wave. And, I would caution all those who are aggressively long into that final move to cash out as we complete the next 5-wave structure, as the next bear market will likely rival that seen in 2011-2015, and can potentially take even longer.

You can review our analysis of metals in greater depth on Elliottwavetrader.net, where I provide daily analysis of the metals market as we build to this final rally I expect in this multi-year bull cycle, which will ultimately lead to the next multi-year bear market once completed.