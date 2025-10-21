Gold prices maintained their position above the psychologically significant $4,000 level as traders turned their attention to upcoming employment data amid an uncertain monetary policy landscape. With futures settling at $4,013.80—unchanged from Friday's close—the precious metal demonstrated resilience despite facing pressure from a strengthening U.S. dollar.

The current market environment has been complicated by a partial U.S. government shutdown that has disrupted the normal flow of economic data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In this information vacuum, market participants are placing heightened emphasis on the ADP non-farm payroll report as a proxy for gauging labor market conditions and, by extension, the Federal Reserve's likely policy trajectory at its December meeting.

Recent shifts in market expectations have been notable. According to the CME's FedWatch tool, the probability of a December rate cut has fallen sharply to 67.3%, down from 94.4% before last week's Federal Open Market Committee meeting. This recalibration followed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments that effectively tempered expectations for additional monetary easing, even as the Fed delivered a 25-basis-point rate reduction at that same meeting.

Meanwhile, developments in China—the world's largest gold consumer market—have introduced a new dynamic into the precious metals landscape. Chinese authorities terminated a longstanding tax exemption policy for certain gold retailers on Saturday, a move that could dampen the robust demand that has characterized the market in recent months. The policy change triggered immediate selling pressure in the shares of major jewelry retailers, with Chow Tai Fook plummeting as much as 11.4% in Hong Kong trading, while Shanghai-listed Lao Feng Xiang declined toward three-year lows and Luk Fook Holdings shed 6.9%.

Silver experienced a more pronounced decline, with futures falling $0.33, or 0.69%, to settle at $47.91—slipping below the $48 threshold. Both precious metals have contended with headwinds from dollar strength, as the greenback has mounted a sustained rally over recent sessions. The U.S. Dollar Index advanced 0.16% to reach 99.87, approaching the 100 level after gaining 1.15% across the past four trading sessions. This four-day advance has been characterized by a textbook uptrend, with consecutively higher highs, lows, and closing prices—a technical pattern that typically signals underlying momentum.

As markets await clearer economic signals, the interplay between monetary policy expectations, currency movements, and demand dynamics from key consumer markets will likely continue to shape the trajectory for precious metals in the near term.

