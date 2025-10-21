In this presentation Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group discusses the current pause in gold, silver, platinum, and palladium prices following their dramatic rise in October. He looks at what helped drive the recent volatility and why markets are now “treading water,” waiting for new direction.
Jeff looks at the key factors likely to determine the next move for prices, including global political instability, the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, weakening economic data, and the timing of potential Federal Reserve moves.
The presentation concludes with a discussion about the uncertainty of missing government data. Jeff explains why markets could easily fall before they rise again, and what investors should watch for as political and economic risks escalate through November.