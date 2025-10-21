In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group discusses recent developments in gold, silver, platinum, and palladium prices, and their consolidation following October’s sharp rise. He also looks at the factors that could determine the next breakout for the metals, and whether the next price move might be higher or lower.

Jeff takes an in-depth look at the physical silver market and addresses several misconceptions about physical supply, fabrication demand, investment demand, and inventories.

He looks at mine production, secondary recovery, fabrication demand, inventory levels, and investor activity, explaining how the market remains well supplied even as investment demand has risen sharply in recent months. Jeff also discusses ETF flows, coin sales, premiums for 1,000-ounce bars, and why talk of a “silver shortage” is misleading.