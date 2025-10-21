In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group provides a market update following the U.S. Senate’s approval of legislation that could lead to a reopening of the U.S. government. He discusses the political implications of the deal, the potential response from the House of Representatives, and what it means for gold and silver prices.

Jeff explains why gold’s sharp rise to around $4,000 and silver’s move above $50 remain within their established trading ranges, despite the market’s immediate reaction. He also outlines CPM Group’s expectation that short-term volatility may continue, even as longer-term fundamentals remain bullish for precious metals.

Jeff places these developments in a broader economic context, discussing U.S. GDP, the impact of the government shutdown on growth, and the likelihood of renewed budgetary and policy battles in the months ahead.