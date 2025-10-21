Bitcoin Technical Overview

Bitcoin has rebounded from a recent low of $100,000 to test the daily TBO Fast line near $106,000. Despite this recovery, BTC remains below the daily TBO Cloud, indicating the market is still in strong bearish mode. A wick forming within the Cloud suggests potential bullish consolidation, but a decisive break above the $110,000 resistance is required to confirm a trend reversal.

Ethereum’s Position and Low-Cap Altcoin Preference

Ethereum has similarly rallied but remains under the daily TBO Cloud, approaching its TBO Fast line around $3,700—aligned with historical resistance. The current strategy favors shorting ETH while reallocating capital to undervalued, low-capitalization altcoins such as STRK. Although ETH boasts superior fundamentals and broader adoption, STRK exhibits early reversal signs and offers higher potential returns, making it the preferred choice at this market juncture.

Dominance Metrics Signal Altcoin Rotation

This past week, both Bitcoin Dominance and combined Stablecoin Dominance printed TBT Bearish Divergences, indicating waning control by majors and stablecoins. With both metrics falling, market share is shifting to OTHERS.D, TOTALE50.D, and TOTALE100.D—collectively representing altcoins. Notably, Top 10 Dominance generated a TBT Bullish Divergence, and OTHERS.D is on track to reach resistance at 8.33%, suggesting significant inflows into smaller altcoins.

Market Capitalization Trends

The overall crypto market cap (TOTALES) climbed to its daily TBO Fast line but faces resistance at approximately 3.36 trillion. While no reversal warnings have emerged on the 4-hour chart, TOTALE50 and TOTALE100 both closed within the daily TBO Cloud, confirming a shift to bullish consolidation. The TOTAL3ESBTC ratio also trends higher toward its 0.38 resistance, with a potential extension to 0.50, reinforcing an early-stage altcoin rally.

Macro Markets and Gold Impact

In traditional markets, the US dollar index retraced modestly from just above 100 yet remains in strong bullish mode above its TBO Cloud. The Japanese yen’s opening above key resistance heightens intervention risks by the Bank of Japan, with possible repercussions for the Nikkei. Meanwhile, the US government shutdown’s end drove a 1.54% gain in the S&P 500 and lower VIX levels, yet gold surprised with a 2.77% surge, underscoring continued safe-haven demand.

Altcoin Select and Trade Signals

A range of altcoins are flashing technical setups. XRP printed a daily TBO Close Short signal after a 6% rally. SOL and TRX each formed TBT Bullish Divergences, while HBAR also closed short. Metric tokens such as PUMP and FLR are recovering from support tests, and swap tokens like CAKE and UNI have shown renewed strength. Noteworthy moves include STRK’s 40% advance above its 0.236 Fibonacci retracement and ICP’s 4-hour TBO Close Long, highlighting broad-based bullish momentum. Traders should follow their risk management rules, consider scaling into positions early, and retain a portion of gains to capture potential multi-bag moves.

