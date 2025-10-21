Bitcoin Technical Overview

Over the past 12 hours, Bitcoin faced a sharp decline, reinforcing its position below the daily TBO Cloud and maintaining a “strong bearish” mode. Despite this downturn, the daily RSI is inching toward overhead resistance, suggesting an eventual upside breakout. On the 4-hour chart, BTC has formed a higher low but shows no new bullish signals. A daily close inside the TBO Cloud would mark a shift to “bullish consolidation.”

Ethereum and ETH/BTC Outlook

Ethereum remains pressured near the $3,435 level, yet ETH/BTC printed a second TBT Bullish Divergence on yesterday’s daily close, hinting at potential ETH outperformance. Confirmation requires a push above the multi-week resistance and a daily close above the TBO Cloud around 0.035 BTC.

Dominance and Market Trends

Stablecoin dominance surged above short-term resistance following BTC’s volatility, while the TBO indicator retains a “strong bullish” bias with its Slow line turning upward. However, daily RSI remains below overbought territory. Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D) closed down 0.45%, showing weakening strength, and Top 10 Dominance also printed a second TBT Bullish Divergence. OTHERS.D is rising into the daily TBO Cloud, although 4-hour charts on OTHERS.D and TOTALE50.D reveal bearish divergence clusters. Meanwhile, TOTALE100.D is on track for a third TBO Close Short on today’s daily candle, reinforcing expectations for continued low-cap rallies. Weigh 4-hour “early” alerts against stronger daily signals when forming your bias.

TradFi and Precious Metals

The U.S. Congress has agreed to reopen the government, providing relief to federal workers and airport operations. In commodities, gold advanced toward $4,200, while silver broke above its TBO resistance at $52.63, signaling renewed strength in the precious metals complex.

Altcoin Highlights

Key altcoin developments include: - XMR is challenging TBO resistance at 427.99. - ZEC gained 23% off the daily TBO Fast line, executing a textbook Springboard Bounce. - ASTER volume increased noticeably on the 4-hour chart. - ICP faces historical TBO resistance/support; daily volume remains above its MA, despite an RSI pullback. - MORPHO has traded in a tight 2.5% range under visible suppression. - AERO may be forming a “bump and run”; confirmation will depend on today’s close. - DASH remains on watch for a resurgence. - STRK printed two 4-hour TBO Close Longs, signaling a potential early bearish reversal, though longer-term recovery remains plausible. - ZORA surged over 30% in hours, validating recent bullish alerts. - TEL is rallying above long-term resistance. - W is printing another TBT Bullish Divergence cluster on the daily chart.

Learn my strategies and the tools I use every day by visiting The Complete Cryptocurrency Investor by Mastering Assets.