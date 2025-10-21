In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group provides an update on the precious metals markets following some volatile price swings. He explains how these moves fit within the broader consolidation that has taken place since the strong rally in September and October, and why prices remain sensitive to ongoing political and economic uncertainties.

Jeff also discusses how the reopening of the U.S. government has added new layers of uncertainty to an already fragile environment, contributing to heightened volatility across financial markets.

In silver markets, Jeff discusses the increase in unallocated London inventories during October, the liquidation of nearly 20 million ounces of London-held ETF silver, and the broader pattern of investors taking profits as prices climbed.