Bitcoin Technical Review

Bitcoin dipped below the $90,000 mark, reaching a low of $89,253 on Binance’s BTC/USDT chart, and both opened and closed beneath the next support fan line. The four-hour timeframe reveals a bearish “bump and dump” pattern: price broke support, retested it, and faced rejection. These factors suggest continued downward pressure in the near term.

Despite a slight pullback in the daily RSI, readings remain overbought above 80.58—an increase from current levels could coincide with lower lows for Bitcoin. Additionally, only one TBT bearish divergence has emerged since the uptrend began on October 10, indicating that corrective signals are still relatively limited.

Ethereum’s Reversal and Solana Catalyst

Ethereum defied recent breakdowns by printing a bullish engulfing candle and closing up 3% on the day. While daily RSI and OBV did not yet reflect significant momentum shifts, the reversal suggests oversold exhaustion and aligns with a broader probability of altcoin recoveries. On the ETH/BTC chart, a cluster of TBT bullish divergences formed, and OBV crossed above its moving average for the first time since early September, hinting at an incipient positive trend.

Solana rallied 7%, completing its own bullish engulfing candle after bouncing off historical TBO support near $130. Although SOL remains technically within a strong bearish daily regime, this move may present a short-term profit-taking opportunity or a potential re-entry near the daily TBO fast line.

Market Dominance Trends

Combined stablecoin dominance closed lower on the day despite a new high at 8.591%, levels comparable to past bullish exhaustion points in April 2025 and August 2024. However, the daily TBO remains strongly bullish with valid breakouts and an overbought RSI. In contrast, Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) dropped 0.67%, driving its RSI toward oversold territory. A concurrent decline in both stablecoin dominance and BTC.D typically signals a capital rotation into altcoins.

Further evidence of shifting market share includes a second TBT bullish divergence cluster on Top 10 dominance, an open-long TBO signal on OTHERS.D, and bullish closes for TOTALE50.D and TOTALE100.D within their daily TBO clouds. TOTAL3ESBTC rose 2.44% and closed above the daily TBO cloud, underscoring altcoins’ relative strength against Bitcoin.

Traditional Finance and Macro Indicators

The US dollar index (DXY) shows signs of short-term weakness, with potential support at the daily TBO fast line near 96.891. The S&P 500 gapped down to 6,617 but retains a bullish weekly structure despite waning RSI momentum and recent TBT bearish divergences. S&P futures have RSI below 25, while the VIX’s close at 24.68 remains deep within its typical “rejection zone,” pointing to equity market complacency.

Asian markets also experienced declines: the Nikkei fell over 3.5% and printed its first TBO close long since May, while the Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng retreated. In commodities, gold is testing its daily TBO fast line, whereas silver has already reclaimed its fast line, indicating early signs of a precious metals recovery.

Altcoin Landscape: From BNB to Small-Caps

Binance Coin (BNB) broke above overhead resistance and now eyes the daily TBO fast line near $970 and the 1.272 Fibonacci extension just below $1,000. Internet Computer (ICP) is respecting historical TBO support, and ASTER surged nearly 17%, targeting its 0.618 Fibonacci level at $1.6057. XPL closed above key resistance, MYX shows gradual recovery, and STRK’s 10% advance above the 0.236 retracement sets up a move toward 0.382 at 0.3402, though four-hour RSI warrants caution.

Monero (XMR) remains in a strong bullish TBO regime but is printing an early TBT bearish divergence, offering a springboard bounce candidate near its fast line. Conversely, Zcash (ZEC) is forming its second daily TBT bearish divergence, hinting at a potential short entry before its characteristic late-stage rally and subsequent decline.

Learn my strategies and the tools I use every day by visiting The Complete Cryptocurrency Investor by Mastering Assets.