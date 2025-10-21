Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications.

(Kitco Commentary) - In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group discusses recent movements in gold, silver, and other financial markets within the broader context of ongoing economic uncertainty.

He reviews the sharp intraday swings seen across precious metals and explains how shifting expectations around inflation, interest rates, employment, overall economic activity, and upcoming Federal Reserve decisions are contributing to heightened volatility.

Jeff also compares current conditions with historical patterns, highlighting how delayed economic data, mixed signals on growth, and political uncertainties are shaping investor sentiment and heightening uncertainty. He provides CPM Group’s perspective on what these developments may mean for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the near term, while outlining the longer term fundamentals that continue to influence investment demand.