Gold prices surged to the upper bound of their recent trading range on Monday, reaching as high as $4,126 per ounce amid growing optimism that the Federal Reserve will reduce interest rates at its upcoming policy meeting. The precious metal has been trading within a range of $4,000 to $4,125 in recent sessions, and renewed speculation about monetary easing has pushed prices toward the top of that band.

With 16 days remaining until the Federal Reserve's final policy meeting of the year, market participants are increasingly confident that the central bank will lower the federal funds rate from its current target range of 3.75% to 4.00% down to 3.50% to 3.75%. According to the CME Group's FedWatch tool, traders are now pricing in an 80.9% probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut. This represents a substantial increase from Friday's reading of 71% and a dramatic shift from just one week ago, when the tool indicated only a 42.4% likelihood of a rate reduction.

The coming days are expected to provide critical insight into the Fed's likely policy direction, with key economic data releases scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. September retail sales figures and the Producer Price Index will be published on Tuesday, followed by weekly jobless claims and the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index on Wednesday. These reports, which were delayed due to an extended government shutdown, should offer some perspective on the U.S. economy heading into December. However, the absence of comprehensive data for October means the Federal Reserve will be making its final policy decision of the year with limited visibility into recent economic conditions.

Much of the recent shift in rate cut expectations stems from commentary by Fed officials late last week. Markets significantly increased their projections for a December rate reduction after New York Federal Reserve President John Williams indicated on Friday that the central bank retained justification for trimming rates next month. Williams pointed to potential vulnerabilities in the labor market while also observing that upside risks to inflation had diminished.

In Monday trading, gold futures settled at $4,120 per ounce, representing a gain of $58, or 1.42%, for the session. Silver also posted strong gains, not only reclaiming the $50 threshold but advancing beyond the $51 level to trade at $51.05 after rising $1.15, or 2.32%.

This marked silver's largest single-day advance since November 12. Year-to-date, silver has appreciated by $21.355, or 73.79%, substantially outperforming most other asset classes.

