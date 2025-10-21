Bitcoin Technical Analysis

Bitcoin’s two-day bounce to $89,000 stalled at the daily RSI’s previous resistance, mirroring the November 10th test. A move toward ~$94,000 to challenge the daily TBO Fast line remains possible, but the TBO Slow line’s downward curl confirms a bearish macro trend. Weak daily volume and stagnant OBV indicate that bullish momentum has yet to materialize.

On the 4-hour chart, BTC shows a TBT bullish divergence and a recent TBO Close Short—patterns that echoed early November—suggesting this rebound may lack the conviction to reverse the broader downtrend.

Ethereum Price and ETH/BTC Pair

Ethereum’s 5% advance on weak volume indicates initial strength, with a higher daily RSI low and a still-upward daily TBO Slow line contrasting Bitcoin’s bearish profile. ETH must sustain volume to avoid a pullback beneath the TBO Cloud, which would turn its Slow line downward.

The ETH/BTC pair printed a TBT bullish divergence cluster on the daily close, reflecting ETH’s relative outperformance as BTC gained only 1.7%.

Market Dominance Dynamics

Combined stablecoin dominance dipped but remains above the daily TBO Cloud, delaying a genuine bullish consolidation for BTC and alts; a drop inside the cloud with a daily TBO Close Long would signal stronger upward potential. Simultaneously, Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D) fell 0.83%, fueling a rally in major altcoins.

Top 10 dominance climbed above the TBO Cloud, confirming strong bullish mode and positioning these assets to outperform, while other-alt dominance remains in consolidation. The total crypto market (TOTALES) retains bearish signals, suggesting any relief rally may prove a bull trap given the downward-pointing Slow line.

Traditional Markets and Gold

The DXY’s second TBO breakout and weekly TBO Close Short mirror early-2021 exhaustion patterns, hinting at a pause before further USD strength. USD/JPY remains bullish on both daily and weekly timeframes, indicating ongoing BOJ intervention risks.

The S&P 500 has recovered to its daily TBO Fast line but faces stall signals on weekly RSI and OBV, while Asian equities (Nikkei, Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng) remain in bearish consolidation. Gold’s ascent above the daily TBO Cloud underscores rising geopolitical and financial stress.

Altcoin Market Overview

Among large-caps, BNB tests overhead resistance without volume support, keeping its TBO profile bearish. XRP’s 8% pump into the TBO Cloud echoes prior false breakthroughs before sharper declines. SOL and SUI’s 6–11% bounces also fail to reverse their bearish TBO structures.

LTC maintains its oscillating pattern, while CRO nears a potential bottom but warrants patience for a daily TBO Close Short confirmation. ZEC has reentered the TBO Cloud in consolidation, and smaller-cap assets like WLFI and STRK show mixed signals, with FARTCOIN’s recent 26% jump met by high volume inside the TBO Cloud.

Learn my strategies and the tools I use every day by visiting The Complete Cryptocurrency Investor by Mastering Assets.