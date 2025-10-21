Gold prices extended their recent volatility on Wednesday as traders digested a fresh batch of U.S. macroeconomic data that painted a mixed picture of consumer strength, producer inflation, and demand conditions ahead of next week’s closely watched FOMC meeting. With consumer confidence slipping to its lowest level since April and retail demand moderating, the market is reassessing how resilient the U.S. economy truly is at a time when the Federal Reserve is entering a critical policy window. The result has been choppy but directional selling in gold, as investors reposition in anticipation of updated guidance from policymakers.

Softening Consumer Confidence Renews Economic Concerns

The latest consumer confidence reading showed a notable decline, dropping to its weakest level since April. For gold traders, this matters for two reasons: sentiment acts as a high-frequency proxy for household spending, and it reflects expectations about the broader economy. A dip in confidence typically supports gold, as investors hedge against uncertainty. However, today’s move was different — gold struggled to gain momentum because the decline in sentiment came alongside steady retail activity, complicating the inflation and growth picture rather than reinforcing a clear downturn.

While weak confidence offers a fundamental bid to safe-haven assets, markets instead focused on how the data interacts with inflation trends. If households feel pressured but continue spending, the Fed has less incentive to rush into aggressive policy changes. That interpretation limited gold’s upside and encouraged intraday selling.

Retail Sales Show Moderation, Not Collapse

Retail Sales m/m rose 0.2%, below the expected 0.4%, and Core Retail Sales came in at 0.3%, in line with consensus but sharply lower than the prior 0.6%. The numbers reveal a consumer sector that is slowing but not contracting, which aligns with the Fed’s preferred scenario of a “cool but not cold” economy.

For gold, this contributes to the recent sideways-to-bearish tone. Traders who had priced in softer retail data — potentially signalling deeper economic cracks — found fewer reasons today to rotate aggressively into safe havens. Instead, the stable but cooling trend supports a gradual unwinding of previous inflation-driven positioning.

The immediate market reaction saw gold slip as Treasury yields edged higher, reflecting expectations that the Fed may stick to a cautious stance rather than pivot prematurely.

Producer Price Index: Inflation Pressures Remain Contained

The producer inflation data added another layer of nuance. PPI m/m and Core PPI m/m both printed 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively. These readings were either in line with expectations or slightly softer than the previous month, signalling subdued cost pressures at the producer level.

From a gold-price perspective, lower PPI indicators typically weaken the dollar and support bullion, but today’s release lacked the shock value needed to reverse broader momentum. Markets have already priced in a substantial cooling in upstream inflation, so the report merely confirmed the trend rather than moving sentiment.

This resulted in muted reaction — gold briefly nudged upward but failed to break resistance as traders shifted focus to the macro event risk ahead.

How Today’s Data Shapes Expectations for the FOMC Meeting

The upcoming FOMC meeting is the central driver of gold’s medium-term trajectory. Today’s data collectively works against the idea of a dovish surprise. With inflation indicators steady, retail demand still positive, and consumer sentiment weakening but not collapsing, the Fed has room to maintain its current posture.

Gold traders are therefore positioning for a policy statement that:

Acknowledges softer economic signals

Maintains caution on inflation

Offers no clear signal of near-term cuts

Reinforces data-dependency

This expectation keeps gold capped below key resistance levels. A genuinely dovish outcome — such as explicit signalling of easing — would require more significant deterioration in the labour market or consumer spending. Neither was evident today.

Technical Analysis

The below chart shows that the gold price is trading in rising wedge and if the price falls below it, we may see the sell off becoming intense. Another important point to pay attention to is that the price is still trading above the 50-day SMA which shows that bulls are still somewhat in the driving seat on the 4-hour time frame. The important support and resistance levels are shown on the chart below.

Gold chart by MH Markets Dubai

Conclusion: A Market in Wait-and-See Mode

Gold is currently trading in a consolidation phase defined by mixed macro signals and event-driven positioning ahead of the FOMC meeting. Consumer confidence hitting its lowest level since April raises legitimate concerns about the durability of U.S. economic strength, but steady retail activity and moderate inflation data limit the urgency for policy easing.

As a result, traders are hesitant to take directional bets until the Fed sets the tone next week. The broader picture suggests gold remains supported on dips by macro uncertainty but capped on rallies by the absence of a clear dovish catalyst.

If the FOMC leans more cautious — emphasising weakening sentiment and slowing demand — gold could regain upward momentum. But if policymakers maintain a balanced tone, the metal may continue trading within its current range, driven primarily by shifts in yields and the dollar.