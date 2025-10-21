Bitcoin Technicals and Volume Analysis

Bitcoin (BTC) has held near $87,000 following its bounce from $80,000, but daily volume on Binance remains muted, suggesting limited conviction behind the move. In the absence of significant buying pressure, further upside toward our short-term target of $93,000 (TBO Fast line) may be driven primarily by short squeezes rather than sustained demand. Traders should monitor volume and TBO Resistance levels—recent declines in resistance could imply that prior highs were overextended and may lead to consolidation or a pullback.

Ethereum Outlook and ETH/BTC Dynamics

Ethereum (ETH) mirrors Bitcoin’s trajectory, targeting $3,100 on the daily chart. A daily RSI breakout above the prior local high of 48.27 would enhance conviction for an extended rally, though in the near term, the Fast line presents a potential short entry. Of particular note, the ETH/BTC pair tested long-term overhead resistance and the daily TBO Cloud; a decisive break above these levels would shift the market into a “strong bullish” regime for ETH relative to BTC.

Stablecoin Dominance and Market Cap Trends

Combined stablecoin dominance remains in a “strong bullish” phase, trading above the daily TBO Cloud with the Slow line curving upward—an indication of ongoing macro bullish trend in risk assets. Conversely, the Total Crypto Market Cap (TOTALES) stays bearish below its daily Cloud, even as daily RSI builds toward the November 10 high of 51.25. On lower timeframes, 4-hour TBO Close Shorts and TBT Bullish Divergences on both TOTALE100 and the OTHERS index underscore the risk of bear-trap rallies against a dominant downtrend.

Traditional Finance Indicators and Macro Outlook

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) has rolled over after an exhaustion breakout, printing a TBT Bearish Divergence alongside weakening RSI—actions consistent with a drop toward weekly TBO support at 97.714. This decline may temporarily buoy equity markets before a resurgence into 2026. The USD/JPY pair likewise registered a TBT Bearish Divergence amid DXY weakness. In equities, the S&P 500 reclaimed its daily TBO Cloud but faces resistance ahead of year-end; the VIX’s TBO Close Long signal echoes conditions prior to the spring pullback. Meanwhile, the Nikkei’s second TBO Close Long warns of potential reversals despite an upward-sloping TBO Slow line.

Gold Technical Position and Crypto Correlations

Gold has surged above its daily TBO Cloud into “strong bullish” mode en route to $4,160, yet momentum indicators such as RSI and on-balance volume remain subdued. This divergence suggests gold’s rally may lack broad participation, leaving room for consolidation should liquidations in crypto markets accelerate. Traders should watch for shifts in USD strength, as further USD weakness could bolster both gold and risk-asset performance in tandem.

Altcoin Highlights and Intraday Strategies

Altcoins present a mixed picture amid a macro bearish backdrop. BNB has pierced overhead resistance but lacks supporting volume and RSI strength, while XRP’s failure at the daily Cloud likely presages further decline. Early TBT Bullish Divergences on ENA, IP and SEI hint at medium-term reversal opportunities but may require additional consolidation over the next one to two weeks. For intraday traders, WLFI offers a stronger setup: it trades above the daily Cloud with rising OBV, making 4-hour pullbacks to the Fast line viable long entries using a DCA approach. Meanwhile, COAI and 2Z’s 4-hour TBO Close Shorts could trigger aftershock pumps, and PENDLE’s OBV cross signals building momentum. Overall, caution is advised: only long positions confirmed on daily or higher timeframes should be treated as primary drivers of risk exposure.

