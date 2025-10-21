BTC Technical Outlook

Bitcoin closed up 3.6% yesterday amid rumors of a pro-Bitcoin Fed chair and a TBT bullish divergence forming on the daily candle. The daily RSI is approaching a break above its prior high at 50.51. Our short-term target remains the daily TBO Fast line near $93,000, while the macro trend—defined by the daily TBO Slow line—continues to curl downward, signaling overall bearish bias. Historical parallels in late 2021 and early 2022 suggest similar bounce patterns that led to lower lows, reinforcing the view that rallies may act as bull traps until price convincingly trades above the daily TBO Cloud around $111,000.

Bitcoin and Stablecoin Dominance

Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) ticked higher on BTC strength but remains in a macro-bearish regime, with the daily TBO Slow line pointing down and resistance at 57.37%. Combined stablecoin dominance displayed a second TBT bearish divergence and continued RSI weakness. For alts to truly accelerate, we need both BTC.D and stablecoin dominance to decline in tandem and ideally see stablecoin dominance move inside its daily TBO Cloud and close long.

Market Capitalization Trends

The TOTALES index, which measures aggregate market cap, has risen to historical TBO support now acting as resistance. A close above this level, followed by a tag of the daily TBO Fast line and entry into the Cloud, would shift the mode to bullish consolidation. Previous touches of the TBO Fast line resulted in rejections in March and April of this year. Similar dynamics apply to the broader large-cap and mid-cap indices (TOTALE50 and TOTALE100), underscoring the importance of respecting these resistance zones.

Traditional Finance Correlations

The US dollar index (DXY) gapped down into its daily TBO Cloud, entering bearish consolidation, which should relieve forex markets. USD/JPY shows early exhaustion of a bearish divergence but remains in a strong uptrend. In equities, the S&P 500 gapped above its daily Cloud with RSI nearing resistance, while futures face short-term overhead hurdles. The Nikkei has broken back above its Cloud but exhibits neutral RSI and bearish OBV, suggesting that further confirmation is needed for a durable uptrend. The VIX cooled to 17.18, reflecting lower market fear.

Gold, Silver and Precious Metals Pairings

Gold’s slight uptick to $4,173 failed to drive RSI above 70, and OBV remains bearish, indicating waning momentum. Silver may be forming an ascending wedge that could breakout above $54, but volume confirmation is required. The PAXG/BTC pair is printing a TBT bearish divergence on the daily, implying that Bitcoin may outperform gold over the medium term, though historical precedents suggest such shifts can take weeks or months.

Altcoins Technical Signals

BNB is holding above overhead resistance, targeting the daily TBO Cloud at $912 and the 1.272 Fib extension at $992. SOL is near its TBO Fast line and printing a TBT bullish divergence, yet a BTC correction at its Fast line could deepen altcoin losses. Many altcoins—including MNT and other low-cap tokens—are showing early TBT bullish divergences reminiscent of July’s reversal signals, though confirmation via rising volume, OBV, and RSI is needed. FARTCOIN’s recent TBO close-short adds another data point for monitoring broader alt-season dynamics.

