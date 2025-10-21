In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group discusses the volatility in gold and silver markets over the past several trading days, with gold rising more than $150 and silver climbing $10 before pulling back slightly.
Jeff explains how these moves fit within the broader consolidation phase that has been underway since mid-October, and why CPM Group continues to expect increased volatility in the near term before seeing higher prices in 2026.
He also reviews the “gold renaissance” CPM Group predicted more than 25 years ago, caused by the shift in investor behavior towards gold. Jeff discusses the longer term forces that continue to drive prices higher, including investment demand, central banks activity, and broader economic and political risks.