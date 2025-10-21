In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group looks at the latest moves in gold, silver, platinum, and palladium prices and explains why the recent consolidation phase in precious metals may be ending.

He discusses what is actually happening with central bank gold buying and how much metal has really been added to official reserves.

Jeff then moves on to the recent spike in silver, the mechanics of COMEX deliveries, and the flow of metal between New York and London.

He also addresses several persistent myths in the silver market, including claims about backwardation, COMEX inventories, and the role of JP Morgan’s depository business, and how arbitrage and lease rates can create attractive returns without implying a physical shortage.